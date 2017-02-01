Police search for suspect in Bridgewater bank robbery
BRIDGEWATER - Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in the robbery of the Peapack-Gladstone Bank on Monday afternoon, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a news release on Tuesday. At approximately 3 p.m., township police responded to an alarm activation at the bank, located on East Main Street in the Finderne section of the township.
