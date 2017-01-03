Officials who blocked mosque: Stop, s...

Officials who blocked mosque: Stop, settle and apologize | Editorial

Tuesday Jan 3

The President of the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge, Mohammad Ali Chaudry, just won a landmark ruling in his battle for a new mosque. (Keith Muccilli A federal judge just eviscerated the main reason officials in a New Jersey suburb gave for rejecting a mosque, calling it discriminatory and unconstitutional.

