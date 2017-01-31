Bridgewater man arrested following police standoff A 20-year-old Bridgewater man was arrested early Tuesday on weapons charges following an hourlong standoff with police Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jS9oHk BRIDGEWATER - A 20-year-old township man was arrested early Tuesday on weapons charges following an hourlong standoff with police at his Claire Drive home. Nicholas J. Gargiulo was charged with possession of an assault firearm, possession of hollow-nose bullets and possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Bridgewater Police Chief Al Nicaretta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.