Bridgewater man arrested following po...

Bridgewater man arrested following police standoff

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Courier News

Bridgewater man arrested following police standoff A 20-year-old Bridgewater man was arrested early Tuesday on weapons charges following an hourlong standoff with police Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jS9oHk BRIDGEWATER - A 20-year-old township man was arrested early Tuesday on weapons charges following an hourlong standoff with police at his Claire Drive home. Nicholas J. Gargiulo was charged with possession of an assault firearm, possession of hollow-nose bullets and possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Bridgewater Police Chief Al Nicaretta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan 19 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes Jan 19 Sam 2
Save the Bound Brook Hotel Jan 17 lindajbarth 1
News Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... Jan '17 samsung no more 25
News Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11) Jan '17 chumsky d buck 3
1970's nightclub in BoundBrook by the railroad ... (Mar '10) Jan '17 Wondering 14
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC