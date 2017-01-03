Biotechnology Company Clinical Genomi...

Biotechnology Company Clinical Genomics Pty Ltd Expands At In Bridgewater, N.J.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BioSpace

Company Signs 16,201-SF Lease at NJ's Premier Life Sciences R&D Campus BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The partnership of Advance Realty and CrossHarbor Capital Partners, LLC today announced that biotechnology company Clinical Genomics has signed a 16,201-square-foot lease at the New Jersey Center of Excellence in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The lease is an expansion for Clinical Genomics, which has been a tenant at NJCOE since 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... 18 hr samsung no more 28
News Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11) Jan 1 chumsky d buck 3
1970's nightclub in BoundBrook by the railroad ... (Mar '10) Jan 1 Wondering 14
News No Hard Feelings? Trump's transition team aims ... Dec 12 Dee Dee Dee 20
News In extraordinary overreach, Trump team says he ... Nov '16 Walkin Boss 1
News Trump-Romney meeting another wild 2016 twist Nov '16 Hostis Publicus 10
News BET founder: Trump 'committed to reaching out t... Nov '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,727

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC