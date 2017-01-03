Biotechnology Company Clinical Genomics Pty Ltd Expands At In Bridgewater, N.J.

Company Signs 16,201-SF Lease at NJ's Premier Life Sciences R&D Campus BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The partnership of Advance Realty and CrossHarbor Capital Partners, LLC today announced that biotechnology company Clinical Genomics has signed a 16,201-square-foot lease at the New Jersey Center of Excellence in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The lease is an expansion for Clinical Genomics, which has been a tenant at NJCOE since 2015.

