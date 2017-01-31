Bank robber sought by Bridgewater police
Police are looking for a man wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers who is wanted in connection with bank robbery Bank robber sought by Bridgewater police Police are looking for a man wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers who is wanted in connection with bank robbery Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jRB1ju BRIDGEWATER - Police are looking for a man wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers in connection with a bank robbery on Monday.
