Bank robber sought by Bridgewater police

Bank robber sought by Bridgewater police

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Courier News

Police are looking for a man wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers who is wanted in connection with bank robbery Bank robber sought by Bridgewater police Police are looking for a man wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers who is wanted in connection with bank robbery Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jRB1ju BRIDGEWATER - Police are looking for a man wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers in connection with a bank robbery on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manville gets $3 million to help Main Street pe... (Apr '16) Jan 19 Sam 2
News Manville residents angry over property taxes Jan 19 Sam 2
Save the Bound Brook Hotel Jan 17 lindajbarth 1
News Education deans to Trump: Wea re a seriously co... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... Jan 4 samsung no more 25
News Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11) Jan '17 chumsky d buck 3
1970's nightclub in BoundBrook by the railroad ... (Mar '10) Jan '17 Wondering 14
See all Bridgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgewater Forum Now

Bridgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Bridgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC