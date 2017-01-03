Rutgers Cooperative Extension offering winter lettuce workshop
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Somerset County, NJ is offering a "High Tunnel Winter Lettuce" workshop on Tuesday, January 31, 2016, 5:30 pm to 8 p.m., located at 310 Milltown Rd., Bridgewater. The class is being offered as part of its Ultra-Niche Crops Series of workshops.
