Pedestrian killed in Route 22 crash in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER -- A township man was killed Sunday night when he was struck by two vehicles as he was walking on the westbound side of Route 22, township police spokesman Lt. Michael J. Maxwell confirmed Monday.
