Man robbed convenience store with blank-firing handgun, authorities say

SOMERVILLE -- Following a brief chase and struggle, police arrested a Bridgewater man accused of robbing a borough food store with a blank-firing, semi-automatic hand gun, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a news release Friday. Karriem Earp, 26, allegedly robbed the Banner Food Store, located at 130 East Main Street, at gun point and was caught after borough police spotted him in the area, according to the release.

