Man robbed convenience store with blank-firing handgun, authorities say
SOMERVILLE -- Following a brief chase and struggle, police arrested a Bridgewater man accused of robbing a borough food store with a blank-firing, semi-automatic hand gun, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a news release Friday. Karriem Earp, 26, allegedly robbed the Banner Food Store, located at 130 East Main Street, at gun point and was caught after borough police spotted him in the area, according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1970's nightclub in BoundBrook by the railroad ... (Mar '10)
|Dec 18
|SalliesteRn think
|13
|No Hard Feelings? Trump's transition team aims ...
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|20
|In extraordinary overreach, Trump team says he ...
|Nov '16
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Trump-Romney meeting another wild 2016 twist
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|BET founder: Trump 'committed to reaching out t...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Kobach, Kansas architect of restrictive immigra...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|4
|Trump meets with Kansasa Kris Kobach, immigrati...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC