Lawsuit: steak dinners, girls nights out keyed generic drug price-fixing Conspiracies allegedly hurt consumers by driving up costs of generic medications Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hLOfyv File photo taken in 2004 shows the sign for generic drug company Mylan Pharmaceuticals outside a company facility in Pennsylvania. Six drug companies used steakhouse dinners and girls nights out get-togethers to collude in fixing artificially high prices for generic medications, 20 U.S. states charged Thursday in the latest legal attack on rising drug costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.