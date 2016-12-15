Lawsuit: steak dinners, girls nights out keyed generic drug price-fixing
Lawsuit: steak dinners, girls nights out keyed generic drug price-fixing Conspiracies allegedly hurt consumers by driving up costs of generic medications Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hLOfyv File photo taken in 2004 shows the sign for generic drug company Mylan Pharmaceuticals outside a company facility in Pennsylvania. Six drug companies used steakhouse dinners and girls nights out get-togethers to collude in fixing artificially high prices for generic medications, 20 U.S. states charged Thursday in the latest legal attack on rising drug costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1970's nightclub in BoundBrook by the railroad ... (Mar '10)
|Dec 18
|SalliesteRn think
|13
|No Hard Feelings? Trump's transition team aims ...
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|20
|In extraordinary overreach, Trump team says he ...
|Nov '16
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Trump-Romney meeting another wild 2016 twist
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|BET founder: Trump 'committed to reaching out t...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Kobach, Kansas architect of restrictive immigra...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|4
|Trump meets with Kansasa Kris Kobach, immigrati...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC