How NJ drones are protecting those with Alzheimer's and autism

Every sheriff's department in New Jersey is now part of Project Lifesaver, a program that outfits Alzheimer's patients and those who are autistic with transmitter wristwatches, so they can be tracked and located if they ever wander off. Now we get word the Somerset County sheriff's department has become the first law enforcement group in the nation to get a specially designed drone equipped with same type of tracking device that's used on the ground.

