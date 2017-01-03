Holiday boutique fundraiser to benefi...

Holiday boutique fundraiser to benefit residential programs for addicts

Wednesday Dec 28

Mary Licata of Turpin Realtors recently organized a holiday boutique fundraiser, with the proceeds benefitting long-term residential programs for those who are battling addiction and their co-occurring disorders. The Holiday fundraiser was held on the evening of December 7 at the Raritan Valley Country Club in Bridgewater.

