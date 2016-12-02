Firefighters battle house fires in Bridgewater, Green Brook, Higha

Firefighters battle house fires in Bridgewater, Green Brook, High Bridge Firefighters in Bridgewater, Green Brook and High Bridge extinguished two house fires on Thursday evening. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2gWm37s CENTRAL JERSEY - Firefighters in Bridgewater ,North Plainfield and High Bridge extinguished three house fires on Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.