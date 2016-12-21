Cool Factoids About Mercury's Marauder 390 Engine

Steven Chernow / Bridgewater, NJ Mercury was conceived to slot right between economical Fords and luxurious Lincolns, and over its 73-year lifespan, it borrowed prodigiously from both. It was only natural Mercury would build the Cougar, its version of the ponycar, on a lengthened and re-skinned first-generation Mustang.

