Another fatal crash 'chronically dangerous' Route 22 in Bridgewater

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Bridgewater Police said Marcus Cook, 25, of Bridgewater was struckby a 2008 Nissan as he walked in the westbound left lane near Adamsville Road. The impact from the Nissan, driven by Jose Luis Mondragon Zamudio, 29, of Somerville, pushed him into the center lane, where he was hit by a 2016 Lexus driven by Brittany Tapia, 19 of Martinsville.

