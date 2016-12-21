Another fatal crash 'chronically dangerous' Route 22 in Bridgewater

Bridgewater Police said Marcus Cook, 25, of Bridgewater was struckby a 2008 Nissan as he walked in the westbound left lane near Adamsville Road. The impact from the Nissan, driven by Jose Luis Mondragon Zamudio, 29, of Somerville, pushed him into the center lane, where he was hit by a 2016 Lexus driven by Brittany Tapia, 19 of Martinsville.

