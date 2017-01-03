AirPods remain in short supply
A Wednesday afternoon inventory check showed only one store in the country - in Bridgewater, N.J., - that currently has the wireless earphones in stock, while Apple.com displayed a six-week wait for delivery.
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains...
|12 hr
|samsung no more
|28
|Electrical apprenticeships offered at Branchbur... (Feb '11)
|Jan 1
|chumsky d buck
|3
|1970's nightclub in BoundBrook by the railroad ... (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|Wondering
|14
|No Hard Feelings? Trump's transition team aims ...
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|20
|In extraordinary overreach, Trump team says he ...
|Nov '16
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Trump-Romney meeting another wild 2016 twist
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|BET founder: Trump 'committed to reaching out t...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
