Shoppers swarm Central Jersey stores for Black Friday deals
The parking lot was packed at Brunswick Square in East Brunswick on Black Friday, teeming with shoppers looking for deals and discounts. Shoppers swarm Central Jersey stores for Black Friday deals The parking lot was packed at Brunswick Square in East Brunswick on Black Friday, teeming with shoppers looking for deals and discounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Bridgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1970's nightclub in BoundBrook by the railroad ... (Mar '10)
|Dec 18
|SalliesteRn think
|13
|No Hard Feelings? Trump's transition team aims ...
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|20
|In extraordinary overreach, Trump team says he ...
|Nov '16
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Trump-Romney meeting another wild 2016 twist
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|10
|BET founder: Trump 'committed to reaching out t...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Kobach, Kansas architect of restrictive immigra...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|4
|Trump meets with Kansasa Kris Kobach, immigrati...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC