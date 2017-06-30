What is Being Done About the Fentanyl Crisis in CT
There are 1 comment on the NBC Connecticut story from 1 hr ago, titled What is Being Done About the Fentanyl Crisis in CT. In it, NBC Connecticut reports that:
Court documents reveal new details about a massive drug bust in Hartford. Around a million bags of heroin and fentanyl were seized during the operation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
|
#1 3 min ago
Nothing
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC