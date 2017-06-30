Two Convicted With Murder In 2015 Sta...

Two Convicted With Murder In 2015 Stabbing Death Of Bridgeport Barber

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Two people were found guilty in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Bridgeport barber who was killed in a home invasion in 2015, according to the Connecticut Post. A jury on Friday found 39-year-old Mario Varela of Hartford and 40-year-old Orlando Pacheco of Waterbury guilty of felony murder, murder, home invasion, first-degree robbery and risk of injury to a minor, the Connecticut Post reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy" Sat CorruptBpt 3
News Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets... Jun 30 BPT 1
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Jun 29 Gavone 5
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Jun 29 Gavone 7
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens Jun 29 Gavone 3
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... Jun 29 Gavone 2
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... Jun 29 Gavone 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC