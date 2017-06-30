Thunderstorms may hit the region Sunday evening
Temperatures hit the high 80s in greater Bridgeport on Sunday, but there was a possibility of the weather getting wet and wild by late afternoon or early evening. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
|Sat
|CorruptBpt
|3
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|Jun 30
|BPT
|1
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|3
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|2
|Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC