Third trial set to begin in student d...

Third trial set to begin in student dismemberment case

There are 2 comments on the Connecticut Post story from Thursday Jul 6, titled Third trial set to begin in student dismemberment case. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

In this May 20, 2013, file photo, Jermaine Richards, right, stands with his lawyer, John R. Gulash, as he is arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Eastern Connecticut State University student Alyssiah Marie Wiley at Superior Court in Bridgeport, Conn. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday, July 7, 2017, for a third trial of Richards.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

628

Trenton, NJ

#1 Friday Jul 7
He got a very high price lawyer that keeps him from being convinced. Off to jail he will be going soon.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

WorkAvoider

Since: Jun 17

31

Location hidden
#2 Monday
America Gentleman Sam wrote:
He got a very high price lawyer that keeps him from being convinced. Off to jail he will be going soon.
Well, imagine the family of the victim being dragged through this endless heartache. It must be absolute agony. And there's no doubt at all that he did it. None.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... 4 hr WorkAvoider 6
News What is Being Done About the Fentanyl Crisis in CT 7 hr WorkAvoider 6
News Long-vacant downtown Bridgeport building change... 7 hr WorkAvoider 9
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... 7 hr WorkAvoider 13
News Owner of Bridgeport Brass site faces EPA fines (Sep '09) 7 hr WorkAvoider 26
News Four cars stolen, one possibly involved in shoo... 17 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Fairfield Cops: Man Violated Restraining Order ... 18 hr America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC