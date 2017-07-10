Third trial set to begin in student dismemberment case
There are 2 comments on the Connecticut Post story from Thursday Jul 6, titled Third trial set to begin in student dismemberment case. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
In this May 20, 2013, file photo, Jermaine Richards, right, stands with his lawyer, John R. Gulash, as he is arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Eastern Connecticut State University student Alyssiah Marie Wiley at Superior Court in Bridgeport, Conn. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday, July 7, 2017, for a third trial of Richards.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
|
Since: Dec 15
628
|
#1 Friday Jul 7
He got a very high price lawyer that keeps him from being convinced. Off to jail he will be going soon.
|
Since: Jun 17
31
Location hidden
|
#2 Monday
Well, imagine the family of the victim being dragged through this endless heartache. It must be absolute agony. And there's no doubt at all that he did it. None.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC