Soccer stadium developer found guilty of defrauding city
A Connecticut developer has been convicted of defrauding Hartford taxpayers of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a failed effort to build a professional soccer stadium. The Hartford Courant reports James Duckett Jr. was found guilty on 12 of the 13 charges, including multiple counts of wire fraud.
Since: Dec 15
628
#1 Friday Jul 7
Where he is going, there are no soccer fields where he is going. Give him life in jail where he belongs.
