Soccer stadium developer found guilty...

Soccer stadium developer found guilty of defrauding city

There are 1 comment on the WTNH story from Thursday Jul 6, titled Soccer stadium developer found guilty of defrauding city.

A Connecticut developer has been convicted of defrauding Hartford taxpayers of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a failed effort to build a professional soccer stadium. The Hartford Courant reports James Duckett Jr. was found guilty on 12 of the 13 charges, including multiple counts of wire fraud.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

628

Trenton, NJ

#1 Friday Jul 7
Where he is going, there are no soccer fields where he is going. Give him life in jail where he belongs.
