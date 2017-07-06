There are on the WTNH story from Thursday Jul 6, titled Soccer stadium developer found guilty of defrauding city. In it, WTNH reports that:

A Connecticut developer has been convicted of defrauding Hartford taxpayers of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a failed effort to build a professional soccer stadium. The Hartford Courant reports James Duckett Jr. was found guilty on 12 of the 13 charges, including multiple counts of wire fraud.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTNH.