Police: Woman Flees Scene, Faces Charges In Westport
A Bridgeport woman faces charges in Fairfield after she fled the scene of a parking lot accident Friday, police said. Around 12:30 p.m. police were on the lookout for a grey Audi A6 that had fled the scene and was headed east on Post Road East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
|Jul 1
|CorruptBpt
|3
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|Jun 30
|BPT
|1
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|3
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|2
|Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC