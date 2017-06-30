Police Investigating Murder-Suicide At Trumbull Gardens In Bridgeport

Bridgeport police are investigating a possible murder-suicide at the Trumbull Gardens housing complex after a resident flagged down a passing officer and reported two deceased people in an apartment Wednesday evening. The Bridgeport officers were alerted at about 7:20 p.m. in the area of Trumbull Avenue by a resident in need of assistance, said Rowena White, director of communications for the City of Bridgeport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.