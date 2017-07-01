Man sentenced in wrong-way crash that killed elderly couple
A man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide with a motor vehicle in a wrong-way crash that killed an elderly Connecticut couple. The Connecticut Post reports a Bridgeport judge sentenced 28-year-old Henry Russell to an 11-month suspended sentence after Russell entered his plea on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
|Sat
|CorruptBpt
|3
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Thu
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Thu
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Thu
|Gavone
|3
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
|Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC