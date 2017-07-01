Man sentenced in wrong-way crash that...

Man sentenced in wrong-way crash that killed elderly couple

17 hrs ago

A man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide with a motor vehicle in a wrong-way crash that killed an elderly Connecticut couple. The Connecticut Post reports a Bridgeport judge sentenced 28-year-old Henry Russell to an 11-month suspended sentence after Russell entered his plea on Friday.

