Man arrested for leaving young son alone in car
According to the Connecticut Judicial Branch website, 38-year-old David Angeski was arrested Sunday by Stratford Police on the charge of leaving an unsupervised child under 12-years-old in a motor vehicle. The Connecticut Post is reporting that Angeski, of Bridgeport , told police that he left his son in the vehicle while he went shopping to teach him a lesson.
#1 18 hrs ago
The law taught him a lesson and off to jail he will go
#2 4 hrs ago
Here's your lesson. ...don't leave your kid in the car. ..
