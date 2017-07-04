Man arrested for leaving young son al...

Man arrested for leaving young son alone in car

There are 2 comments on the WTNH story from Yesterday, titled Man arrested for leaving young son alone in car. In it, WTNH reports that:

According to the Connecticut Judicial Branch website, 38-year-old David Angeski was arrested Sunday by Stratford Police on the charge of leaving an unsupervised child under 12-years-old in a motor vehicle. The Connecticut Post is reporting that Angeski, of Bridgeport , told police that he left his son in the vehicle while he went shopping to teach him a lesson.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

612

Trenton, NJ

#1 18 hrs ago
The law taught him a lesson and off to jail he will go
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BPT

Roslindale, MA

#2 4 hrs ago
Here's your lesson. ...don't leave your kid in the car. ..
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets... 4 hr BPT 3
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... 5 hr WorkAvoider 9
News Long-vacant downtown Bridgeport building change... 5 hr WorkAvoider 3
News Bridgeport announces hiring, spending freeze 18 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... 18 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... 18 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens 18 hr America Gentleman... 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,706 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC