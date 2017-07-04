There are on the WTNH story from Yesterday, titled Man arrested for leaving young son alone in car. In it, WTNH reports that:

According to the Connecticut Judicial Branch website, 38-year-old David Angeski was arrested Sunday by Stratford Police on the charge of leaving an unsupervised child under 12-years-old in a motor vehicle. The Connecticut Post is reporting that Angeski, of Bridgeport , told police that he left his son in the vehicle while he went shopping to teach him a lesson.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTNH.