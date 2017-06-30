Have You Seen Him? Shih Tzu Reported ...

Have You Seen Him? Shih Tzu Reported Missing In Fairfield

Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A 15-year-old brown and white Shih Tzu has gone missing in Fairfield, and his owner is frantic to find him. Fliers are posted outside and on Facebook for help in finding Jack, who weighs about 9 pounds and has a cyst-like growth on his upper back, according to a Facebook post.

Bridgeport, CT

