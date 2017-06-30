Ganim at scene where shots fired, sou...

Ganim at scene where shots fired, sources say

Ganim was at the Trumbull Avenue home of the family of Chaz Rogers , who had been shot to death on Friday, when, sources told Hearst Connecticut Media, someone in a passing car began firing shots at the building. Sources said it is not believed that Ganim, who was with his regular driver, Detective Ramon Garcia , was a target.

