Fairfield Police: Four Cars, One Used In Shooting, Stolen In Fairfield

Three vehicles, one of which was used in a Bridgeport shooting this weekend, were all reported stolen from Fairfield Friday, police said. A Jeniford Road resident reported his Jeep Cherokee, valued at $20,000, was stolen outside his home sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. June 30, police said.

