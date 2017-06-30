Fairfield Police: Four Cars, One Used In Shooting, Stolen In Fairfield
Three vehicles, one of which was used in a Bridgeport shooting this weekend, were all reported stolen from Fairfield Friday, police said. A Jeniford Road resident reported his Jeep Cherokee, valued at $20,000, was stolen outside his home sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. June 30, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC