Fairfield Cops: Man Violated Restraining Order With Harassing Calls
A Bridgeport man was arrested Monday after he violated a protective order by repeatedly calling a woman and demanding money, police said. Nilson Rodriguez, 57, of Anson Street, turned himself in and was changed with violation of a restraining order, police said.
