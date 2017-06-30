Fairfield Cops: Man Violated Restrain...

Fairfield Cops: Man Violated Restraining Order With Harassing Calls

A Bridgeport man was arrested Monday after he violated a protective order by repeatedly calling a woman and demanding money, police said. Nilson Rodriguez, 57, of Anson Street, turned himself in and was changed with violation of a restraining order, police said.

