Convicted Felon In Bridgeport Busted With Stolen Gun, Ammo, Heroin, Pot

A 40-year-old convicted felon who is suspected of trafficking heroin was busted Tuesday on multiple weapons and drug charges by the Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force. The task force executed three search warrants at 225 Hawley Ave., second floor, Bridgeport, as part of a heroin trafficking investigation involving Ramon Rosado, a convicted felon, Bridgeport Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.