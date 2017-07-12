Convicted Felon In Bridgeport Busted ...

Convicted Felon In Bridgeport Busted With Stolen Gun, Ammo, Heroin, Pot

4 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

A 40-year-old convicted felon who is suspected of trafficking heroin was busted Tuesday on multiple weapons and drug charges by the Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force. The task force executed three search warrants at 225 Hawley Ave., second floor, Bridgeport, as part of a heroin trafficking investigation involving Ramon Rosado, a convicted felon, Bridgeport Police Sgt.

Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.

