Community Activist Touts Project Long...

Community Activist Touts Project Longevity In Wake Of Bridgeport Violence

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

While getting guns out of the wrong hands will ultimately stem the tide of deadly violence in Bridgeport, one community activist thinks there are other steps that can be taken immediately to keep citizens safer. Ron Pinciaro, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, met with Mayor Joe Ganim, Police Chief AJ Perez and others Thursday morning to tout the group's Project Longevity, which he believes will make a short-term difference in the wake of five shooting deaths in as many days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets... 10 hr BPT 5
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... 14 hr WorkAvoider 4
News Man arrested for leaving young son alone in car 14 hr WorkAvoider 3
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Wed WorkAvoider 9
News Long-vacant downtown Bridgeport building change... Wed WorkAvoider 3
News Bridgeport announces hiring, spending freeze Tue America Gentleman... 1
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... Tue America Gentleman... 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 282,291,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC