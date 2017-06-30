Community Activist Touts Project Longevity In Wake Of Bridgeport Violence

While getting guns out of the wrong hands will ultimately stem the tide of deadly violence in Bridgeport, one community activist thinks there are other steps that can be taken immediately to keep citizens safer. Ron Pinciaro, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, met with Mayor Joe Ganim, Police Chief AJ Perez and others Thursday morning to tout the group's Project Longevity, which he believes will make a short-term difference in the wake of five shooting deaths in as many days.

