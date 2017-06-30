Bullet Grazes Teenage Girl's Head Whi...

Bullet Grazes Teenage Girl's Head While She Sleeps In Bridgeport

16 hrs ago

An 18-year-old Bridgeport woman suffered a graze wound to her head early Wednesday when bullets were fired into a Lakeside Drive home, City of Bridgeport spokeswoman Rowena White said. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, dispatch received a call of shots fired into the home at 14 Lakeside Drive, White said.

