Bridgeport Man With Gun Arrested In Trumbull After Claiming He Was Robbed

A man seen running down the street with a loaded gun in Trumbull on Tuesday told police that he was chasing an acquaintance who had stolen his wallet, leading to the arrest of both men, police said. Police received a 911 call shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday reporting a man running with a gun in his hand on Leonard Place in Trumbull.

