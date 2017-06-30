Bridgeport drivers 60 percent more likely to be in collisions
A report from Allstate indicates that though Bridgeport might fall in the bottom 15, the city may not necessarily have the worst drivers. A report ranked Bridgeport at 189 of 200 on a list of "best drivers" for the largest 200 cities in the U.S. Situated at spot 189 for 2017, the city falls four spots below its ranking for 2016.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
|17 hr
|CorruptBpt
|3
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Thu
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Thu
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Thu
|Gavone
|3
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
|Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
