Bridgeport drivers 60 percent more likely to be in collisions

A report from Allstate indicates that though Bridgeport might fall in the bottom 15, the city may not necessarily have the worst drivers. A report ranked Bridgeport at 189 of 200 on a list of "best drivers" for the largest 200 cities in the U.S. Situated at spot 189 for 2017, the city falls four spots below its ranking for 2016.

