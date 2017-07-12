Bridgeport Burglar Who Targets Indian Families Charged In Darien Burglary

A Bridgeport career criminal currently serving time in New York on a burglary conviction was extradited back to Connecticut where he was arraigned on charges stemming from a 2013 burglary in Darien, according to the Stamford Advocate. On Tuesday he was arraigned on third-degree burglary and first-degree larceny charges in connection with the November 2013 burglary where $180,000 worth of gold, jewelry and other items was taken from a West Avenue home in Darien, the Stamford Advocate reported.

