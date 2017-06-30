Bridgeport announces hiring, spending freeze

Mayor Joe Ganim announced a freeze in spending and hiring late Monday afternoon, citing an anticipated $27 million shortfall in municipal aid from the state, which has yet to approve a budget. "In wake of the uncertainty of financial funding from the state, the city will proceed cautiously with expenditures until the State budget is resolved," read a statement issued by city spokeswoman Rowena White .

