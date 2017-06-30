Bench Dedicated For 3-Year-Old Bridge...

Bench Dedicated For 3-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl Killed In Condo Fire

Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Family, friends and city leaders this week took time to honor a city three-year-old killed in a 2016 fire by dedicating a park bench to her memory.

