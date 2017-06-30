Beardsley zoo's lynx kittens are grrrrls

Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport, celebrated their new Canada lynx kittens, born in April, with a "gender announcement" on Thursday, June 27, revealing that the kittens are girls. Photo courtesy of Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo.

