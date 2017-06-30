A Southern Connecticut Gas crew on a repair call in June 2012 in Bridgeport, Conn.

A Southern Connecticut Gas request for a rate hike on service calls was denied by state regulators, with the Avangrid subsidiary seeking to make the same amount for a 30 minute visit what it currently charges for work that takes an hour. Southern Connecticut Gas is based in Orange, with its service territory hugging Long Island Sound and just inland from Westport to Old Saybrook on the Connecticut River.

