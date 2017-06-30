A Southern Connecticut Gas crew on a ...

A Southern Connecticut Gas crew on a repair call in June 2012 in Bridgeport, Conn.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A Southern Connecticut Gas request for a rate hike on service calls was denied by state regulators, with the Avangrid subsidiary seeking to make the same amount for a 30 minute visit what it currently charges for work that takes an hour. Southern Connecticut Gas is based in Orange, with its service territory hugging Long Island Sound and just inland from Westport to Old Saybrook on the Connecticut River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy" Sat CorruptBpt 3
News Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets... Jun 30 BPT 1
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Jun 29 Gavone 5
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Jun 29 Gavone 7
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens Jun 29 Gavone 3
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... Jun 29 Gavone 2
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... Jun 29 Gavone 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,627 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC