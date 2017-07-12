400 Dexter Drive, Bridgeport, CT 06606

400 Dexter Drive, Bridgeport, CT 06606

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... 2 hr Jackelope 14
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... 2 hr Jackelope 7
News What is Being Done About the Fentanyl Crisis in CT 10 hr WorkAvoider 6
News Long-vacant downtown Bridgeport building change... 10 hr WorkAvoider 9
News Owner of Bridgeport Brass site faces EPA fines (Sep '09) 10 hr WorkAvoider 26
News Four cars stolen, one possibly involved in shoo... 21 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Fairfield Cops: Man Violated Restraining Order ... 21 hr America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. American Idol
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,650 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC