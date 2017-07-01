2 men convicted of murder in 2015 hom...

2 men convicted of murder in 2015 home invasion killing

22 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

The Connecticut Post reports that a jury on Friday found 39-year-old Mario Varela and 40-year-old Orlando Pacheco guilty of felony murder , murder, home invasion and other charges. The men face more than 100 years behind bars when they're sentenced in September.

Bridgeport, CT

