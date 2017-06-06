Woman Jumps In Front Of Car, Saves Bo...

Woman Jumps In Front Of Car, Saves Boy's Life

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

It's hard to believe when you see this surveillance video that nobody was killed when a speeding car crashed into pedestrians and slammed them into a building in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Police are now singling out heroic actions of Shanta Jordan, the woman you see jumping in front of the vehicle in an effort to push a little boy out of the car's path .

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ... 7 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling... 7 hr BPT 2
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... 7 hr BPT 4
News The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be... 7 hr BPT 3
News Possible slot machines in Bridgeport 12 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal... 12 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) Tue lifeisshort 20
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC