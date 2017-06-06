Woman Jumps In Front Of Car, Saves Boy's Life
It's hard to believe when you see this surveillance video that nobody was killed when a speeding car crashed into pedestrians and slammed them into a building in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Police are now singling out heroic actions of Shanta Jordan, the woman you see jumping in front of the vehicle in an effort to push a little boy out of the car's path .
