Woman arrested after police chase ends in crash

State Police chased the woman's vehicle down on I-91 north from Exit 3 until Exit 11 in North Haven, where she crashed into a light pole, according to State Police spokeswoman Trooper Kelly Grant . Bridgeport police reported the patrol car struck at 5:54 a.m. An officer was in the car at the time, but appears not to have been hurt - he declined an ambulance.

