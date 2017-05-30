Were you SEEN at the Olympiad Greek Festival and Fair?
The annual Olympiad Greek Festival and Fair was held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport on June 2-4, 2017. Festival goers enjoyed traditional Greek food, rides, raffles and cultural exhibits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un...
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Graphic Video: Car slams people into building
|Sun
|Amerlca Gentleman...
|2
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Chris
|48
|An image of P.T. Barnum's Iranistan mansion fro...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Making sure lawmakers live where they govern
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Officials say 'Live PD' infant died from over-t...
|Jun 2
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC