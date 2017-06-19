Were you SEEN at the Barnum Festival Barnumpalooza?
The annual Barnum Festival Barnumpalooza took place June 24, 2017 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Festivities included food trucks, live music, and carnival rides for kids and at night, a concert by the Bridgeport Symphony followed by a fireworks show.
