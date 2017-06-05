Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day?
Black Rock Day, an annual celebration of the Black Rock Community, was held on June 11, 2017 in Bridgeport. Festivities included a race, a parade, live music and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Juneteenth' celebration takes over Main Street,...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo...
|Sat
|BPT
|3
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Stratford man charged in Bridgeport homicide
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in c...
|Jun 9
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC