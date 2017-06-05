Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day?

Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day?

Black Rock Day, an annual celebration of the Black Rock Community, was held on June 11, 2017 in Bridgeport. Festivities included a race, a parade, live music and more.

