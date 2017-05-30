VIDEO: Connecticut woman jumps in fro...

VIDEO: Connecticut woman jumps in front of car, saving boy's life

WCMH web staff Published: June 4, 2017, 10:17 am Updated: June 4, 2017, 10:18 am WARNING: THE ABOVE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - An out of control car pinned two people against a stone wall in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and police say a woman who saw what was happening likely saved a child's life by throwing herself in front of the little boy.

