Unmanned Fishing Kayak Near Bridgeport Triggers Coast Guard Search
U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching Long Island Sound near Bridgeport on Monday after an unmanned kayak was found about four miles off the coast, according to NBC Connecticut. The 14--foot kayak was located in the Stratford Shoal Middle Ground and had fishing gear in it.
