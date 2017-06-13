Two parole officers accused of home i...

Two parole officers accused of home invasion, kidnapping

A parole officer and a retired parole officer are now facing charges, accused of home invasion and kidnapping a child. The Connecticut Post reports that Gladys Marquez and Edgardo Soberal broke into a Bridgeport home and took a 1-year-old late last week.

