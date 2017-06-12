Two GoFundMe campaigns created for Bridgeport woman hit by car
Allen Pearson, 37, of Bridgeport, was arrested for being in possession of the powerful hallucinogen PCP only hours after he ran into three pedestrians, pinning them against a wall on May 31, 2017. David Robertson, of Puyallup, Washington, created a GoFundMe campaign for Shanta Jordan, 32, of Bridgeport, following the accident.
